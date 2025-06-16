OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas’ Gage Wood pitched the third no-hitter in College World Series history and first in 65 years on Monday, striking out a record 19 and never letting Murray State come close to getting a hit in the Razorbacks’ 3-0 victory.

Wood joined Jim Ehrler of Texas in 1950 and Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State in 1960 as the only pitchers to throw CWS no-hitters, and his defense was never really challenged as he dominated a Racers team that was making its first Omaha appearance.

The junior right-hander set the CWS record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game. His bid for a perfect game ended in the eighth when his 2-2 breaking ball hit Dom Decker in his back foot. Wood, who got a foul out and consecutive strikeouts to end the inning, looked skyward and gave a primal scream and did a couple of high steps as he headed to the dugout.

