On Thursday a baby owl was rescued from a tree near a golf course in Watertown.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Field Services Department arrived at the scene to find a Great Horned Owl fledgling, likely abandoned by his parents, stuck on a tree near the Oakley Country Club. The baby owl was reported to have been up 30 feet in the tree and has not moved for several days.

Rescuers said it was a difficult save because though the owl was too young to fly it was able to evade capture. After using a throw weight to shake the branch the baby owl safely glided into the hands of the rescuers.

The Great Horned Owl fledgling was estimated to only be about 4-weeks-old and could not fly or hunt. He was soon transported to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic in North Grafton, MA and is set to be released after a short recovery period.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)