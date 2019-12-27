ARL Boston caring for cat found frozen to shipping container outside Dedham restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Friday that it is caring for a stray cat that was found frozen to a shipping container outside a restaurant in Dedham during last week’s frigid stretch of weather.

The cat, which has since been named Schooner, not only survived but is well on his way to finding a new home, according to the rescue league.

Dedham Animal Control Officer Jayson Tracy is said to have found Schooner stuck to the container outside of TGI Fridays along Providence Highway early Wednesday morning.

Officials carefully removed Schooner from the container and rushed him to the ARL’s Animal Care Center in Dedham.

“It’s likely that Schooner’s fur was wet and with bitter cold and real-feel temperatures well below freezing, once the cat came in contact with the container he was immediately stuck,” the rescue league said in a news release.

Schooner was said to be very thin, dehydrated, and suffering from bumps, bruises, and a fractured tooth when has was found. He was surprisingly showing no signs of hypothermia.

Since being taken in by the rescue league, officials say Schooner has eaten ravenously and gained a pound since last week.

Schooner is said to be easy-going and friendly. He will soon be placed in foster care for two weeks so he can gain more weight, have his tooth repaired, and get neutered before finding a forever home.

