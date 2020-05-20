BOSTON (WHDH) - Household pets have gotten used to their owners constantly being around as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to practice social distancing but now those owners are starting to head back to work.

This change in routine could lead to increased anxiety among pets, who may start to exhibit signs of neediness, house soiling, destructive behavior, excessive barking, or general depression symptoms.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston has released some helpful tips to help curb this separation anxiety.

Build in a five-minute play session that goes along with a morning walk. Be sure to add in a special treat. Before you leave, give you dog a food-stuffed toy or food puzzle to distract them. For cats, give them a perch where they can distract themselves by watching birds and the outside world, or hide pieces of dry food around the house. Play soft music on a radio. Hire a dog-walking service to provide a mid-day break and offer interaction with people. For those who work long hours, a dog daycare facility may be worth looking into. After returning from work, set aside 10 minutes to play with the pet. For cats, bring out some special toys and get them moving. Reward dog’s calm behavior when arriving home rather than talking, touching or making eye contact with them when they are at their highest point of excitement. After dinner, interaction with the entire family is important so pets know they are loved.

Owners concerned about their pet’s behavior can call ARL’s Pet Behavior Hotline at (617) 226-5666, or email behaviorhelpline@arlboston.org.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)