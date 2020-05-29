ARL Boston rescues friendly feline who got head stuck in fence

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced Friday that its field services department recently rescued a friendly feline who got its head stuck in a chain-link fence in Dorchester.

A resident who regularly feeds the cat, named Margot, discovered the animal stuck and crying in her backyard, according to the ARL.

ARL agents responding to the scene held Margot still and cut away a piece of the fence to free her.

“Not only was the cat uninjured, but surprisingly she was also thankful and wanted to be petted by her rescuers,” the ARL said in a news release.

Margot was transported to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center for evaluation and the four-year-old cat will be made available for adoption after putting on a little weight and being spayed, officials said.

“Huge thanks to ARL for saving Margot,” the resident who found her wrote in a social media post. “She was stuck with the fence piercing her neck and I tried tirelessly to cut the fence with no luck (and) tears streaming down my face. We called ARL and received the best support! The team rushed out and saved her in minutes…we can’t thank you enough the boys were so happy!”

The ARL says it plans to reopen for appointment-only adoption services beginning Tuesday, June 2.

