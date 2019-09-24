ARL Boston seeks donations to fund care for ‘grossly underweight’ puppy who survived on her own for a month

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is turning to the public for help in raising money to fund medical care for a “grossly underweight” puppy, named Charlotte, who went missing and survived on her own for a month.

The 8-month-old mixed-breed pup is now in the care of the ARL but is fighting to regain her trust with humans and is in need of fracture repair surgery to fix the balled-end of her femur, according to the adoption center.

“Despite being incredibly sweet, Charlotte has a long road ahead of her,” the adoption center in a press release. “ARL is dedicated to doing everything possible to get her healthy and into a forever home.”

A Belmont’s Animal Control officer delivered Charlotte to the ARL after she had been lost for about a month. She was said to be only 23 pounds upon her arrival, about half of what she should weigh.

Charlotte reportedly traveled to New England from Alabama and was picked up by her former owner in a parking lot in Connecticut. She was lost just four hours after being adopted.

Once Charlotte undergoes surgery, it will take about two months for her to recover. The hope is to find her a new home in time for the holidays.

The ARL says the cost of Charlotte’s care is already in the thousands.

To make a donation, click here.

