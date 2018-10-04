ARL investigating after second neglected dog found abandoned in Massachusetts

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second neglected dog was found abandoned in Brookline after a severely matted, dirty, underweight, and malnourished pup was recently found dumped on a street in Beverly, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said.

Chester was found on Goddard Avenue in Brookline with extremely matted and urine-soaked fur, officials said. He is described as a small terrier-type dog and bears a striking similarity to Angel, who was found at the intersection of Charnock and Prospect streets in Beverly.

Chester is said to be underweight, scoring a 3 out of 9 on the Purina Body Condition Index. He also suffers from painful and advanced dental disease.

Workers have since shaved Chester’s entire coat and he is receiving veterinary care. Although he was initially agitated upon intake, officials say his demeanor has greatly improved as he is now soliciting attention and accepting treats from staff.

Angel was said to be found with extremely overgrown and curled nails, which were causing pain and discomfort when walking. He has since been cleaned up and is in good spirits.

The Animal Rescue League says the public’s help is critical to helping law enforcement find who is responsible for abandoning the dogs because neither of them was microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-436-9170.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)