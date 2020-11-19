BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possibly abandoned 10-year-old dog that was found in Winchendon earlier this month.

A good Samaritan found the Norfolk Terrier outside the Lake Dennison Recreation Area along Route 202 around 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 and called the Winchendon Animal Control.

They in turn contacted the ARL, who took the dog, now named Twyla, into their care.

A thorough veterinary exam revealed that Twyla had skin infections that led to a significant loss in fur, as well as ear infections, overgrown nails and dental disease, according to the ARL. She also was underweight and dehydrated.

The ARL is continuing to treat her medical conditions and says that Twyla is expected to make a full recovery.

ARL Law Enforcement is treating this as a possible animal abandonment case and is asking anyone with information to call (617) 426-9170 x110, or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

Twyla is not yet available for adoption due to her ongoing medical treatment and investigation, but the ARL says they hope to find her a loving home in time for the holidays.

