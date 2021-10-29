DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is currently investigating three separate cases involving abandoned animals.

On Oct. 19, Chelsea Animal Control contacted the ARL in the late afternoon after discovering four doves had been left in a cage in the parking lot of a shopping center on Revere Beach Parkway.

Surveillance video captured a man in a dark-colored Ford Explorer pull into a parking space, placing the cage on the ground, and then driving away, according to the ARL.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2006 to 2010 model with part of its roof rack missing on the passenger side and a rear quarter panel damaged, also on the passenger side.

The doves were transferred to ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center in overall good health, the ARL said.

This past week, two abandoned kittens were discovered in a box in an alley along the Fenway, and another cat was left in its carrier outside of ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, the ARL added.

The cat and kittens are said to be doing well and will soon be available to find new homes.

Abandoning an animal is a felony offense in Massachusetts, punishable by a $5,000 fine and up to 7 years in jail.

ARL is reminding pet owners that there are resources available to help and abandoning an animal is never an option.

They added that their focus is to keep pets and people together but understand that circumstances may arise when pet ownership may no longer be feasible.

The ARL offers pet surrender services at its Boston, Dedham, and Cape Cod locations.

Anyone who is no longer able to care for their pet and needs to surrender can call the ARL at 617-426-9170.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)