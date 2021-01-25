BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is reminding pet owners to protect their animals from the cold as frigid temperatures and wind chills settle in the area.

The organization offered the following tips to pet owners:

Prepare your dog for the elements. If you have a longer coat dog, let it grow out for the winter; it will provide warmth and protection from the cold. For shorter coat dogs, sweaters, coats, and booties can go a long way to protect your pooch.

Wipe off your dog’s paws and stomach. Sidewalks are treated with a number of chemicals. These chemicals can irritate your dog’s paws, and can be poisonous if ingested. When coming in from the cold, clean and dry your dog’s stomach to keep them healthy!

Keep outdoor trips quick. Bathroom breaks or walks, keep it short and sweet, and keep your pets indoors as much as possible.

Never leave your dog alone in a cold car. Many Massachusetts residents are aware that it’s illegal to keep an animal in a hot car, under the same law it’s ALSO illegal to keep your animal in a cold car (Ma. Ch. 140, Section 174F. (a) A person shall not confine an animal in a motor vehicle in a manner that could reasonably be expected to threaten the health of the animal due to exposure to extreme heat or cold). When going out, leave your animals at home.

Pay attention to your pet’s grooming and health. An animal with a matted coat cannot keep him or herself warm. Long-haired pets especially during heavy periods of shedding, need extra help maintaining a healthy coat. Senior pets also suffer from increased arthritis pain in the cold, so check with your veterinarian on how to keep your pet comfortable.

Check under the hood. Cats love to warm up underneath the hood of a car, as the residual heat from the engine burns off. Unfortunately, this method of warming up can have dangerous consequences, such as severe burns and other grave injuries. Always pound on the hood of your vehicle and do a quick visual check before starting the engine.

“Bottom line, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s also too cold for your pet to be outside,” the ARL of Boston added.

