BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston resumed its animal adoptions Tuesday after suspending the service due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Animal adoptions ceased on March 17, with the ARL placing more than 200 animals in foster care to free up kennel space for pets surrendered by owners dealing with financial hardship or sickness caused by COVID-19.

Anyone wishing to adopt can check out who’s available by visiting the ARL’s website. They are then encouraged to call (617) 426-9170 and dial the appropriate extension — Boston x604, Dedham x605, Brewster x305 — for an adoption interview over the phone. This will be followed by an in-person meeting if both parties think it’s a good match.

The public will not be permitted in the shelter or lobby waiting areas without an appointment. Face coverings and CDC hygiene guidelines are required for staff and clients until further notice.

The ARL intake offices are also returning to a normal schedule starting Tuesday.

Pet owners looking to surrender can call 617) 426-9170 (press 3, then press 1) to discuss their decision further.

ARL mobile community services will be slowly phased in as Massachusetts continues along its reopening guidelines.

