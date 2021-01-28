BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is anticipating a surge of kittens being born outside, which may lead to fatalities in the harsh winter conditions.

Weather in November and December turned out to be relatively mild but with a bitter cold on the way, the ARL is asking the public to be on the look out for kittens outside.

Survival rates for kittens born during the cold winter months is very low, according to the ARL.

Kittens, particularly under 6 weeks old, are unable to care for themselves and lack the body fat and adaptive skills to survive the extreme cold.

The public should not remove kittens they find from their mother but instead contact the ARL’s Field Service Department at (617) 426-9170, option 1 for assistance.

The Field Services team will assess the site to determine whether the animals are in danger and if so, will remove them, along with their mother.

The kittens will then be transferred to an ARL Animal Care and Adoption Center for a veterinary exam before finding a forever home.

The mother cat will be vaccinated, spayed, and behaviorally assessed to determine whether they are adoptable or should be returned to the field.

The ARL says adult community cats are resilient, able to forage for food, and have the cunning ability to find a warm, dry place to be protected from the elements.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)