BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is turning to the public for help tracking down the owners of a French bulldog who were reportedly seen abandoning the helpless pup in a park in Boston earlier this spring before it was humanely euthanized, officials announced Wednesday.

Witnesses say a man and woman ditched the 3-year-old dog, later nicknamed French Fry, in Peters Park in the South End in late April and walked away from the animal, according to the ARL’s law enforcement department.

The couple were seen wearing masks, making it difficult for witnesses to describe any identifying features, but the ARL says it has obtained surveillance video of the area and is currently reviewing it in an effort to identify French Fry’s owners.

A good Samaritan found French Fry and brought her to a local veterinary clinic for examination. Staff later confirmed the dog’s hind-limb paralysis and also noted that she was dehydrated, suffered hemorrhaging in the left eye, and had an elevated body temperature.

An MRI later revealed revealed intervertebral disc disease, which is said to be common in French bulldogs.

“Given the severity of the disease and the further possibly life-threatening complications which may have developed, surgery was not an option for French Fry, and the decision for humane euthanasia was made in order to end her suffering,” the ARL wrote in a news release.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is urged to contact ARL law enforcement officials at 617-426-9170.

