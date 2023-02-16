ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington Catholic High School employee has been fired, according to school officials, after the school said the worker had “an improper interaction with a student.”

Police are also investigating.

On Tuesday the school said a part-time worker who is not a teacher had an improper interaction with a student in a school hallway.

A letter that went out to families explained the student, as well as a staff member who heard the exchange, immediately reported it.

Administrators said the employee was removed from the school and won’t be returning.

The school’s principal praised the response in a statement, saying the school’s priority “is to ensure a safe learning environment.”

“We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration,” Graceffa said. “All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and school community.”

An Arlington police cruiser was seen arriving at Arlington Catholic on Thursday. An officer was then seen heading inside.

Police told 7NEWS their investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, many said they were shocked to hear about this incident.

“That’s alarming that it happened,” parent Megan Hurley said.

Hurley further called the incident “disturbing,” adding that she is glad the individual can’t be at school anymore.

“That’s how you do it, you’ve got to let them go,” student Roc Gaston said. “It’s not safe for them to be around kids.”

