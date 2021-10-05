ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – An Arlington family says their beloved dog is lucky to be alive after it was seriously injured in a recent coyote attack.

Layla, a 5-year-old labradoodle, was bitten seven times in the neck and lost part of her ear in the attack.

“It was a matter of under 10 seconds that she was out there. We suspect it was a coyote that bit her,” said Tim McCabe, Layla’s owner.

RELATED: Arlington police issue warning after 5-year-old boy bitten by coyote

Layla was out in the yard for a brief moment late Sunday night when she suddenly barked. McCabe says he rushed out and found her hurt.

“These incidents where smaller dogs and little animals are getting attacked by coyotes…You just got to be with your animals all the time,” McCabe said.

Three children in the town have been attacked by coyotes since August. A 5-year-old playing in a sandbox on Cutter Hill Road. A 2-year-old was also bitten in the back and dragged on Epping Street, while another 2-year-old was scratched on Summer Hill Circle.

RELATED: Arlington officials issue warning after 2 toddlers attacked by coyote

Retired Belmont Animal Control Officer John Maguranis believes one coyote is responsible for all of the attacks. He is slated to hold a community on Thursday to share tips on how to live safely with coyotes.

“I want to calm people down, let them know this isn’t a grizzly bear,” he explained. “This isn’t going to eat people.”

McCabe added that Layla’s surgeon was “pretty clear” about how close the attack came to ending her life.

To register to watch Maguranis virtual meeting, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)