Arlington drug bust yields 1 arrest, 55 grams of fentanyl

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A drug bust in Arlington led to the arrest of a Lynn man and the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine, police say.

An undercover officer bought drugs off of 24-year-old Angel Rodriguez in the parking lot of Fremont Court just before 2:30 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

A short time later, Rodriguez was pulled over by officers and was placed under arrest.

Investigators found nearly 57 grams of fentanyl and 3,7 grams of cocaine in his car and $2,983 in cash.

Rodriguez is facing several charges and is set to go before a judge on Tuesday.

