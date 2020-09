ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington elementary school is going remote after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

A staff member at Peirce Elementary tested positive and is isolating for the next 10 days, officials said.

Six other employees are also isolating.

