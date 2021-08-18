ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Arlington on Wednesday voted to implement a new indoor mask mandate as the Delta variant continues to fuel a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Effective Thursday, residents will be required to wear masks in all public and private spaces that are open to the public, according to Arlington Director of Health and Human Services Christine Bongiorno.

“As the case data continues to trend upward, the board has decided that immediate intervention is necessary to slow the spread,” Bongiorno said in a news release. “As such, while Middlesex County remains a CDC-designated area of high or substantial transmission, face coverings will be required for those inside any indoor space that is open to the public.”

The CDC’s transmission map shows Middlesex County has gone from being an area of substantial transmission last week to an area of high transmission this week.

Arlington’s positivity rate has also been increasing, with 40 positive cases in town as of Aug. 11, and 77 positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority also reports that sewage data for the region shows an upward trend in COVID-19 in wastewater.

The new indoor mask mandate applies to everyone who is 2 years of age and older, with an exception for those unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition or disability.

Bongiorno noted that the mandate will no longer be in effect once the CDC categorizes Middlesex County as an area of low or moderate transmission over a consecutive two-week period.

Several other Bay State communities have also issued indoor mask mandates, including Salem and Provincetown.

