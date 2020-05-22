Arlington man facing drug trafficking charges

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old Arlington man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was found with a number of Oxycodone and Oxymorphone pills on Monday.

Dante Quinn was charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, according to a press release issued Friday by the Arlington Police Department.

A warrant was issued to search Quinn’s home on Mass. Avenue after a package addressed to him as the consignee was intercepted by federal authorities and found to contain 103 grams of cocaine.

Investigators also found drug packaging materials and $4,785.

He is due to appear in Cambridge District Court and will be arraigned at a later date.

