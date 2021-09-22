ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington officials are warning the public about two troubling TikTok trends among teenagers that can result in serious consequences.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of Benadryl, have issued warnings against “The Benadryl Challenge”, which encourages TikTok users to take large doses of the medicine in order to supposedly induce hallucinations.

According to the FDA, taking higher than recommended doses of Benadryl can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or death.

“Misuse of medications like Benadryl puts people at a high risk of injury or worse,” Arlington Health & Human Services Director Christine Bongiorno said. “Medication should only be taken as directed by the manufacturer or a doctor. By spreading awareness about the challenge and its negative effects, we hope to educate parents and teens alike about these reckless and dangerous social media posts.”

In order to prevent misuse, families are advised to secure and lock up allergy medicine.

A disposal dropbox is also available 24/7 in the lobby of the Arlington police station for residents to safely dispose of any unused, unwanted, or expired medications.

The public should call 911 immediately in the event of an overdose.

The “Devious Licks Challenge” on TikTok is also presenting problems in school districts across the nation.

The challenge encourages students to post videos of themselves or others stealing or vandalizing school property.

“It is our goal to foster a safe and welcoming environment for learning inside the school, and this can only be done if our school property and those in the school are treated with respect,” said Superintendent Elizabeth Homan. “Stealing or vandalizing school property is not harmless, and students could get in serious trouble if they participate. We encourage all our students to treat each other, their teachers, and their surroundings with respect.”

Officials do not believe these challenges are a prevalent issue in Arlington but are encouraging parents and guardians to discuss these trends with their children in order to make them aware of the consequences and discourage participation.

“We urge parents to talk to their students about these dangerous trends and the implications of these types of actions,” said Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty. “Short-lived fame on social media is not worth the potentially harmful impacts that these trends could have.”

Parents and guardians can contact their child’s principal if they have additional questions about these challenges.

