Arlington Police arrest Uber driver, charged with repeat OUI offense

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington say they have arrested a man on OUI charges after he drove over a curb and nearly struck a Dunkin Donuts restaurant.

According to police, Denys Corso, 49 of Arlington, drove over a curb and a flower bed before nearly driving into the building. The police chief was reportedly inside the restaurant talking to a resident when the vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, entered the parking lot, drove over the curb, and stopped in a parking space with the vehicle’s two front wheels over the curb on a walkway.

The chief approached the driver who, according to officials, did not realize his vehicle was parked on the walkway.

Corso failed several sobriety tests and police say he appeared confused. He told officers that he was an Uber driver and needed to get to work.

Police say Corso is being charged with a subsequent OUI offense. Officers found several unknown pills in his vehicle.

