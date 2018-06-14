Arlington police ask for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ 16-year-old girl

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen June 3 and is considered “missing and endangered.”
Jada White, described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds with brown and blonde hair was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white slides, and a blue baseball hat. She may be in the Cambridge area, police said.
If you have any information, please call Arlington police inspector Smith at 781-643-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)