Arlington police ask for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ 16-year-old girl

Jada White, 16, was last seen June 3. Courtesy Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen June 3 and is considered “missing and endangered.”

Jada White, described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds with brown and blonde hair was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white slides, and a blue baseball hat. She may be in the Cambridge area, police said.

If you have any information, please call Arlington police inspector Smith at 781-643-1212.

 

