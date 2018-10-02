ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

Ashley Ryan may be in the area of Boston Common or Downtown Crossing, according to police.

She is described a white female standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown and blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Ryan also has two piercings on her tongue and a tattoo on one of her ankles, police said.

Anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

