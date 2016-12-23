Arlington Police: Barricade closes city street

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Arlington Police barricaded an area on Silk Street Friday morning when a man allegedly threatened police and waved a knife.

Police Spokesman John Guilfoil said a man screamed at police officers and waved a knife at Silk Street in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department said they had barricaded the man in an initial tweet around 6 a.m.

Guilfoil said there were no injuries and that the suspect was taken into custody.

A SWAT team from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was also on the scene, according to Guilfoil.

We are working on an incident with a barricaded subject on Silk St. Street is CLOSED, please avoid area until… https://t.co/ap5UMBxW6S — Arlington Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) December 23, 2016 NEMLEC is made up of officers from police departments in Middlesex and Essex Counties, and two County Sheriff’s Departments. Stay with 7News for updates.

