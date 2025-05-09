ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A special officer is back on the job at the Arlington Police Department.

Comfort Dog Officer Roger just returned to the force following a month of specialized training at Auntie Dog Training Studio in Tewksbury.

The department said it is incredibly grateful for the training Roger received.

“Now that he’s back, there’s a noticeable change in all of us. We can’t help but smile as he bounds into the office or station, greeting his friends with enthusiasm,” the police department said in a statement.

Roger is ready to visit local schools, attend community events, and patrol the station, the department said.

