Arlington police dog ready for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington Police Department’s K-9 officer’s partner is ready to go for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In a Twitter post shared Wednesday, Arlington police showed K9 Eiko donning a Bruins jersey with his paws on St. Louis Blues jersey.

The caption read, “#K9Eiko all ready for game 7! (Yes, we know he needs a dog jersey, but he thinks he’s a human anyways).”

#K9Eiko all ready for game 7! (Yes, we know he needs a dog jersey, but he thinks he’s a human anyways) #GoBruins #K9Officer pic.twitter.com/NTjY1y6Q0r — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 12, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)