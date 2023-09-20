ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington Police Department and Arlington Animal Control have issued an update to residents about a fox that has been spotted walking around town with one of its front legs caught in a leg hold trap.

The fox remains on the run and has been seen on several occasions during the last week in the area of Avola and Udine streets.

The Arlington Police Department is working with its partners at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, and the Environmental Police, to locate this fox and help bring this matter to a safe and positive conclusion. Please do not attempt to approach or catch this animal.

If you see this fox, or have information, please contact the Arlington Police Department at 781 643-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)