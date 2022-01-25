ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are urging residents to avoid skating on frozen ponds after several people fell through the ice over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to three separate reports of skaters who had fallen through the ice at Spy Pond on Sunday had to launch water rescues, Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley said in a joint news release.

Officer Mike Hogan found a 50-year-old Cambridge man about 100 yards offshore, holding onto the edge of the ice while treading water in the area of 32 Hamilton Road around 11:40 a.m., officials said. Hogan threw a rope to the man and was able to guide him to shore.

About two hours later, crews responding to a nearby section of the pond spotted a good Samaritan pulling a man who had fallen through the ice safely to shore in a sled.

Officials say crews pulled a third man from the icy water around 4 p.m.

“Thanks to the actions of our first responders and community members alike, all parties were able to be safely rescued without further incident,” Flaherty said in a statement.

Two of the men were taken to Mount Auburn Hospital for evaluation, while the other man was evaluated at the scene and reunited with his family.

“We advise community members to never go out on frozen bodies of water as it’s difficult to tell how thick ice is which can be extremely dangerous,” Flaherty added.

Barricades have since been put in place to deter people from going onto the ice.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)