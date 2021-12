ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington have located a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since mid-November, authorities announced Thursday.

Amber Hazeltine was reported missing after last being seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to the Arlington Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)