The Arlington Police Department is looking to reunite this dog with its owner. Courtesy Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are looking for the owner of a found dog.

The dog was found Tuesday in the area of Park Avenue and Appleton Street.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

FOUND DOG Located in the area of Park Ave and Appleton Street. Please call APD at 781-643-1212 if you recognize him. #arlingtonma pic.twitter.com/xQx2AdGzWa — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)