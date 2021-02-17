Arlington police officer on leave amid investigation into detainment during drug arrest

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An Arlington police officer is on administrative leave amid an investigation into the detainment of a civilian during a drug arrest last week.

A Somerville man took to social media to express his concern with the treatment he received while being detained by Arlington police while they searched for a wanted criminal. The posts have led the department to seek the services of an outside investigator, who will be reviewing the interaction between the man and unnamed officer, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Arlington Police Chief Juliann Flaherty.

On Feb. 10, Arlington Police were dispatched to a hotel on Massachusetts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a wanted felon in one of the rooms who matched the description of a suspect who previously damaged a room at this hotel and left without paying his multi-night bill. There was also reportedly the noise of a woman yelling coming from the room, police said.

While attempting to enter the room, officers said they heard the window of the room opening and began to pursue the suspect or suspects on foot.

Two adult males were found in the vicinity and detained.

The first was later determined to be the primary suspect in the investigation who is said to be an individual well-known to police with an extensive criminal history and an active arrest warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Police also found a large quantity of a substance later identified as heroin on his person as he was being arrested.

The other was a man from Somerville with more than the legal limit of marijuana, as well as a scale and baggies.

No charges were filed against him and Chief Flaherty said she has reached out to the man regarding the incident.

“It is my sincere commitment that every interaction between members of the public and members of the Arlington Police Department be a fair and professional one, where the intentions of officers are made known and the utmost courtesy and respect for safety and dignity is shown at all times,” Flaherty wrote in a statement.

Police said two women were found inside the hotel room, along with evidence of an alleged drug packaging and distribution operation found in the room.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

