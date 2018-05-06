Arlington police officers rescue ducklings from sewer

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Three Arlington police officers helped reunite some ducklings with their mother Sunday morning.

After a concerned resident went to the Arlington police station to report spotting some ducklings in a nearby sewer, Officer Guanci, Officer Hogan, and Sgt. Fennelly worked together to rescue all 11 and reunite them with their mother, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Photos of the rescue show the officers using a net to pull the ducklings out of the sewer.

