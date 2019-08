ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police say a missing 12-year-old has been found safe.

Jordan Quinones was reported missing early Friday morning.

Officials thanked everyone who shared a post about the missing child.

Jordan has been located and is safe. Thanks to all who shared. https://t.co/3ubJ0IatNX — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) August 9, 2019

