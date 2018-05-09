Arlington police search for ‘missing and endangered’ 12-year-old girl

Miosotis Maldonado, 12, of Arlington, is considered missing and endangered. Courtesy Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who was last seen April 30.

Miosotis Maldonado is being described as a Hispanic girl who is 4-foot, 11-inches tall, weighs 81 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black and pink shoes. She was also carrying a black and gray backpack.

Arlington police say the state’s Department of Children and Families has received information suggesting she may be in the Charlestown area.

Anyone with information about Maldonado’s whereabouts is urged to call Insp. James Smith at 781-643-1212.

