ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Aug. 27.

Samuel Mauricio Reyes-Jimenez was last seen Sunday at 3 p.m. on Broadway in East Somerville.

He is described as a Hispanic male who is about four-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue Adidas sneakers, khaki shorts and a green t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Reyes-Jimenez’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-316-3900.

Missing Juvenile from Arlington, MA. Samuel Mauricio Reyes-Jimenez. pic.twitter.com/3o1afSatal — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) September 3, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)