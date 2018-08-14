Arlington police searching for bank robbery suspect

A man accused of robbing a bank in Arlington Tuesday. Courtesy Arlington Police Department.

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The department released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with the robbery of Winchester Savings Bank on Medford Street around 2:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s who was wearing a Boston Bruins hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he fled toward High Street in Medford.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.