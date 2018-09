ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank in Winchester on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man about 35 years old who was wearing a dark jacket and possibly carrying a plastic shopping bag.

APD is investigating a bank robbery that just occurred at Winchester Savings Bank on Medford St at the Medford line. Police are searching for a White male, 35 yo wearing a dark jacket possibly carrying a plastic shopping bag. @MedfordPolice @SomervillePD @CambridgePolice — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) September 11, 2018

