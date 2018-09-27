Arlington police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Mass Convenience on Warren Street around 7:30 a.m. spoke with the clerk who told them a man had just walked into the store and requested change for a $100 before going behind the counter and demanding money, according to Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan.

The suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 30 to 50 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

APD is investigating a robbery that just occurred at Mass Convenience On Warren Street. Suspect is a BM wearing a gray hooded shirt He fled in a blue pick up with red and white stripes on the sides. Please call 7816431212 with any information. @MedfordPolice @CambridgePolice — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) September 27, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)