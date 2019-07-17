ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday.

Officers responding to Winchester Savings Bank learned that a young man with a knife had robbed the establishment, police said.

He was last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, a black napkin over his face, a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Incident Update: Below is a surveillance photo from today’s Robbery at the Winchester Savings Bank #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/bgRHQBuBO9 — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) July 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)