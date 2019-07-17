ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect accused of robbing a bank on Wednesday.
Officers responding to Winchester Savings Bank learned that a young man with a knife had robbed the establishment, police said.
He was last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox baseball hat, a black napkin over his face, a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)