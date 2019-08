ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Jordan Quinones is described as 4-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with long, black hair that might possibly be in a ponytail, police said.

Anyone with information on Quinones’ whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police at 617-643-1212.

