ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Amber Hazeltine was last seen by her father at home around 1 a.m. Wednesday but when he woke up around 7 a.m., she was not there, according to police.

It is unknown who Amber may be with, police said.

In the past, she has reportedly been located in New Jersey Douglas, Massachusetts.

Amber is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches, weighing 127 pounds with brown and blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

