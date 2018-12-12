Arlington police searching for missing girl

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing girl.

Eniuleyka Angulo-Santiago, 15, was last seen on Monday wearing black leggings, a black jacket, black slides, and white socks, according to the Arlington Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown/red hair, and hazel eyes.

Police believe Angulo-Santiago could be traveling in a gray Dodge pick-up truck with a ladder rack and that she may be in the Framingham area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212.

