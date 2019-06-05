Arlington police searching for missing girl who could be in danger

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing girl who could be in danger.

Taya Kofa, 14, was last seen on June 4, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Police say Kofa could be traveling from the Ashmont MBTA Station to the Brockton area.

Kofa is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black t-shirt, a green scarf, black Addidas sneakers, and a green backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington police at 781-316-3900.

*Missing Juvenille* Taya Kofa. If you have any information, please call Police Dispatch 781-643-1212. Please Share. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/cL27fvI6qr — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) June 5, 2019

