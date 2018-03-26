Arlington Police searching for missing teen

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 14-year-old teen.
Owen Blake, 14, was last seen Sunday. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers.
He may have been on a black BMX bike.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.
