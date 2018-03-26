Arlington Police searching for missing teen

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 14-year-old teen.

Owen Blake, 14, was last seen Sunday. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers.

He may have been on a black BMX bike.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.

Missing Person, Owen Blake, 14 yo, last seen on 3/25/18 wearing black hoodie, black sweatpants, black Nike sneakers, possibly on a black BMX bike. Please call APD 7816431212 with any information pic.twitter.com/T3GPdqm9Ag — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) March 26, 2018

