Arlington police searching for missing teen

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are seeking the public’s help as they search for a missing teen.

Amber Hazeltine 15, was last seen leaving her home around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

She was wearing sweatpants, a long-sleeve white shirt and white sneakers.

Hazeltine is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in a black Honda.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-643-1212.

