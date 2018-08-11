Arlington police searching for missing teen believed to be in danger

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in finding a missing teenager they believe is in danger.

Lauralie Johnson, 15, was last seen on Thursday wearing a black Celtics hooded sweatshirt, white shorts and carrying a pink and black Coach bag.

Although Johnson is from the North Shore, police say she may still be in the Boston area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 781-643-1212.

