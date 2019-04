Arlington police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen April 25.

Aubrey Castro is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 108 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, maroon joggers, and Van shoes.

Police say she may be in the Walpole or Stoughton areas.

Anyone with information on Castro’s whereabouts is urged to contact Arlington police at 781-643-1212.