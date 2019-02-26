Arlington police searching for missing woman

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are asking the public for help finding a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for 10 days.

Alexandria Evenson told her mother on Feb. 16 that she was going to see her boyfriend in Lynn or Revere and would be back that night.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police.

*Missing Person* – If you have any information, please call police dispatch 781-643-1212. Please share. #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/6pvv1s5I1M — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) February 26, 2019

