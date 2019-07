ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington police are searching for the owner of a kitten that was found Friday.

Police say the kitten was found on Grove Street and then turned in to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington Police at 781-643-1212.

Kitten found on Grove St and turned in to APD. Call 781-643-1212. pic.twitter.com/IkGOUmJFI0 — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) July 26, 2019

