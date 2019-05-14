Arlington police seek help identifying person seen walking away from suspicious fire

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are turning to the public for help in identifying a person who was caught on video walking away from a suspicious fire late Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Lake Street around 11 p.m. found a small fire burning on the wood shingles of one side of the residence, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Officers were met by a man, woman and three children who said they evacuated the home when they heard the fire alarm and smelled smoke.

The fire was quickly deemed suspicious, police said.

While conducting an investigation, police say they were approached by a neighbor who offered security footage of a man or woman with a unique gait walking away from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who recognizes the individual in the surveillance video, is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department at 781-643-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)